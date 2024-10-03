Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum — American Wrap 03 October

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall less than 1% on Thursday. Despite the slight decline, the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are holding above support levels with no real direction.

XRP extended its losing streak on Thursday. The asset slipped to $0.5208 as traders digested the recent developments in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The US financial regulator’s decision to file an appeal on Thursday of the Ripple lawsuit has invited criticism from Ripple executives and XRP holders.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly down on Thursday, after declining over 7% this week, and holds near a crucial support level; a sustained close below this threshold could signal further declines ahead. However, BlackRock data indicates that Bitcoin outperforms Gold in the long term during geopolitical tensions, and Ki Young Ju, the founder of CryptoQuant, suggests that BTC whales are unlikely to sell now.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.