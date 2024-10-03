Crypto Today: XRP loses 3% value, Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as Metaplanet sells BTC options

- XRP loses 3% on Thursday, sweeping liquidity at $0.5228.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are nearly unchanged as Metaplanet sells BTC options at $62,000 strike price to earn a premium.
- BTC and ETH trade at $60,499 and $2,355 respectively.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin and Ethereum fall less than 1% on Thursday. Despite the slight decline, the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are holding above support levels with no real direction.
- XRP corrected more than 3% on the day, trading at $0.5228. XRP holders digest the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal against the final ruling in the Ripple lawsuit.
- Crypto asset manager Bitwise filed an S-1 registration on Wednesday for a Spot XRP ETF.
Chart of the day: FTX Token (FTT)
FTX Token (FTT) is trending among top cryptocurrencies that yielded negative returns in the last 24 hours, according to Binance data. FTT erased 8.72% of its value on Thursday. The token could extend its decline by another 10% and sweep liquidity at September 30 low of $1.7276.
The, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, but these bars are getting shorter, signaling the underlying positive momentum in FTT price is fading.
FTT/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above $2.5247, the September 30 high, could invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a scenario, FTT could attempt a recovery towards the September 29 high of $2.9900.
Market updates
- Metaplanet Inc, a Tokyo listed Bitcoin holder firm, sold their BTC options to earn a premium of nearly 24 BTC worth $1.44 million.
- Grayscale, a crypto asset management firm, introduced Aave Trust, an investment product to help investors gain exposure to the AAVE token. AAVE is a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol.
We are proud to announce the creation of a new single-asset crypto investment fund, Grayscale $AAVE Trust, which will be available through private placement.— Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 3, 2024
Available to eligible accredited investors.
Read the press release: https://t.co/cJf6spWdnh pic.twitter.com/YMFftGnSCE
Visa announced the launch of a tokenized asset platform for the issuance and management of digital assets. The move could bolster adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Industry updates
- The US SEC approved options on BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF. Options on an ETF will allow investors to gain exposure to the index’s performance and hedge against a decline in the asset’s price. Analysts at Coin Bureau explain why this approval is a bullish catalyst for BTC.
- Bitcoin is experiencing a sharp rise in “new” whales, meaning wallet addresses or entities that started accumulating BTC less than 12 months ago, Crypto Quant data shows.
Bitcoin realized cap: new whales vs. old whales
- Spain’s second largest bank BBVA plans to launch a stablecoin in 2025, according to a Fortune report. The bank partnered with Visa and is likely to roll out the stablecoin in the operation stage next year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin stabilizes at crucial support after major crash
Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly down on Thursday, after declining over 7% this week, and holds near a crucial support level; a sustained close below this threshold could signal further declines ahead.
Bitcoin history says Satoshi Nakamoto may have tested 51% attacks on the BTC blockchain
Bitcoin edges slightly lower on Thursday, consolidating this week’s sharp correction and trading close to the psychologically important $60,000 level. The crypto community has discussed the likelihood and impact of a 51% attack on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Shiba Inu and PEPE hold recent gains as Bitcoin hovers around $61,000
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price halts the decline and hovers around $61,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after erasing recent gains and losing around 4.5% in the last seven days time frame.
BNB price is set for decline if it closes below key support level
Binance Coin price trades slightly higher at around $548 on Thursday after declining 0.88% the previous day. It is currently trading near key support, and a sustained close beneath this level could indicate further declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700. This gain was supported by increased institutional demand for ETFs, which recorded inflows of more than $612 million this week.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.