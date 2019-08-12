Weekends are never boring in crypto-trading – but this one has been different. Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and other Altcoins have been standing out with gains while Bitcoin retreated. This catching-up process was long-awaited and provides hope for cryptocurrency bulls. Bitcoin's bullish run seemed unsustainable while Altcoins were stagnating or losing ground.

BTC/USD needs to cross $11,640

Bitcoin is currently battling the $11,404 area where we note a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the SMA 5-15m, the Bollinger Band 5-15m, the SMA 5-1h, the BB 15min-Upper, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 10-1h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

Ripple is trending slightly higher from the lows recorded last week around $0.2895. Bearish pressure swept in on failure to sustain gains above $0.33 resistance. The break below the moving averages massively propelled Ripple below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3310 to a swing low of $0.2895.

Ethereum is battling with rising selling pressure on Monday. The entire cryptocurrency market is sliding slightly lower than the recent weekly close. An impressive recovery from the primary support at $200 scaled the levels above the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour chart.

A break above the descending channel resistance pushed the price higher. Ethereum stepped above the 100 SMA 1-hour as well as the hurdle at $215. Unfortunately, the price hit pause on forming a high at $216.90.