Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & EOS – Asian Wrap April 7

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bulls finally cross $7,000. Is $8,000 achievable?

BTC/USD bulls took charge this Monday and were finally able to break past the critical $7,000 psychological level. The price has gone up from $6,775.54 to $7,292.40 so far. The bulls have previously repeatedly tried and failed to break past the $7,000-level.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks above $0.19, bulls aims for $0.20 next

XRP/USD bulls are well and truly in control as the price has risen from $0.1794 to $0.1955, going past crucial psychological levels at $0.18 and $0.19. To continue this upward momentum, the bulls must go past $0.2039 to push the price above the SMA 50 curve.

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80

EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the price is overvalued and will face bearish correction sooner rather than later.