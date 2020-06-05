Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & EOS – Asian Wrap 05 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC/USD bounce up from good support levels to cross $10,000?

BTC/USD has gone up from $9,780 to $9,815.80 in the early house of Friday. The price has two healthy support levels at $9,700 and $9,300. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, Previous Week high, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in control as the price sludges along

XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the third straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.2042 to $0.2043. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the green following a red session, showing that the market sentiment is slightly bullish. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum.

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as bulls aim for the $2.75-level

EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as it went up slightly from $2.722 to $2.7292, as the bulls aim for the $2.75 psychological level. The price is currently inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.