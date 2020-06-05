Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & EOS – Asian Wrap 05 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC/USD bounce up from good support levels to cross $10,000?
BTC/USD has gone up from $9,780 to $9,815.80 in the early house of Friday. The price has two healthy support levels at $9,700 and $9,300. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, Previous Week high, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls remain in control as the price sludges along
XRP/USD bulls remained in control for the third straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.2042 to $0.2043. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the green following a red session, showing that the market sentiment is slightly bullish. The MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as bulls aim for the $2.75-level
EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as it went up slightly from $2.722 to $2.7292, as the bulls aim for the $2.75 psychological level. The price is currently inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
