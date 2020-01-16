Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Dash - Asian Wrap 16 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls lack momentum to break past $9,000

The bears have taken control of BTC/USD as the market goes through a period of correction. The confluence detector shows us that there are still no strong resistance levels on the upside, holding the price down. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,620 and $8,475.

XRP/USD holds above $0.22 support amid widespread correction

Ripple is facing growing resistance and selling pressure on Thursday. The Asian session has been characterized by losses to the tune of 3.58%. XRP recently pushed to new 2020 highs at $0.2444. However, an immediate correction that seemed imminent is underway.

Dash Price Analysis: Following some monumental bullish days, the bears finally take control

DASH/USD has fallen from $133.65 to $122.35 in the early hours of Thursday. The bears have stepped in to correct the price after six consecutive bullish days, wherein the DASH/USD spiked from $50.70 to $133.65.