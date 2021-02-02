Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 02 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls step back from key hurdle above $34,200

BTC/USD drops to $33,670 in its latest pullback move during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote prints 0.44% intraday gains while easing from 21-day SMA and a falling trend line resistance from January 08. Easing bearish MACD signals, normal RSI can keep the buyers hopeful above 50-day SMA.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP trapped within bullish bias

XRP is testing critical support in a longer-term bullish environment. The price action of Ripple has been volatile and huge with movements and ATR through the roof, for the highest levels again since late November to end of Dec 2020.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA aims for $0.50 with little to no resistance ahead

Cardano price broke out of a consolidation pattern as it surged by more than 15% on February 1. The ongoing bullish momentum could push ADA’s market value towards $0.50 as several on-chain metrics turn bullish. After going through a two-week-long consolidation period, Cardano price seemed primed to breakout.