Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD in lock-step trading as $9,000 becomes a mirage – Confluence Detector
The market is deep in the red, starting with Bitcoin’s 1.92% loss on the day. Altcoins are also trimming the gains accrued from last weekend led by Ethereum Classic’s 5.42% dive, IOTA’s 5.39% decline and Bitcoin Golds 4.67% loss.
XRP transactions cannot be blocked, Ripple's CTO explains why
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.0 billion has lost 3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $0.2280 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2300 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with the global cryptocurrency market, driven by strong bearish sentiments amid growing volatility.
Bitcoin Cash miners told to donate 12.5% of their revenues to support the ecosystem
Bitcoin Cash, the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.1 billion has lost 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $335, off the recent high registered at $404.
Bitcoin breaking out of big bearish pennant
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (-1.50%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action breaking out to the downside. ETH/USD is currently trading at $167.95 (+0.10%), as the price continues to move within consolidation mode.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Crypto sell-off returns as Bitcoin dives under $8,500
The cryptocurrency market is back in the red, erasing the shallow gains posted on Wednesday. All the major digital assets are struggling with losses between 1% and 6%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...