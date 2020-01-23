The market is deep in the red, starting with Bitcoin’s 1.92% loss on the day. Altcoins are also trimming the gains accrued from last weekend led by Ethereum Classic’s 5.42% dive, IOTA’s 5.39% decline and Bitcoin Golds 4.67% loss.

Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.0 billion has lost 3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $0.2280 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2300 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with the global cryptocurrency market, driven by strong bearish sentiments amid growing volatility.

Bitcoin Cash, the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.1 billion has lost 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $335, off the recent high registered at $404.