Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 13 Dec

Bears refuse to release their stranglehold, BTC/USD goes below $7,200

BTC/USD charted its fourth straight bearish day this Thursday as it crumbled under selling pressure and went down below the $7,200-level. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is cut off on the top by two resistance levels at $7,260 and $7,360. On the downside, the support level is at $7,090.

XRP/USD falling wedge flashes signs of a reversal

Ripple is forced down towards the key support at $0.20. Ripple bulls have no choice but to defend the tentative support at $0.21 and focus on growing an uptrend above $0.24. Ripple is unable to put an end to the downtrend, especially with the RSI sliding towards the overbought.

BCH/USD range-bound as trendline resistance stays put

The tug of war between Bitcoin Cash bulls and bears is just getting started. The buyers are pushing to come out of range resistance at $208 while sellers, on the other hand, desire to see BCH under $204 (range support) and below $200, respectively.