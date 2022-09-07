EasyDNS, a Canadian Internet Service Provider (ISP), has released the first ever Ethereum's native .ETH domain to cater to registrations on its platform. Interestingly, easyDNS was the first ISP to support the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) linked to legacy IANA TLDs .XYZ domains. According to a blog post outlining the development, ENS native domain services first began in 2018, but this will be the first time .ETH has come into use.

XRP price is in the process of fortifying support around $0.3180 in the wake of a sharp decline from resistance at $0.3367. Although the cross-border money remittance token trades slightly above $0.3200, all eyes are fixated on its ability to bounce off support for a sustained northbound move.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has said its goodbyes at $20,000 after a few very choppy trading days. With $20,000 in the middle of the range still at the end of August, it was at the start of September that the beloved psychological level started being mentioned on the topside of the intraday price action. Slowly but surely, Bitcoin price slipped below it, and after yesterday it is time to say goodbye to $20,000 for now, saddling up bulls with massive losses and negative pnl’s to come.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.