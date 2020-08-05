Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD recovery extended after a move above $11,300 — Confluence detector
Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to clear the local resistance of $11,300. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday and gained 1.5% after the sell-off towards $11,000 during early Asian hours. Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $208 billion, while its average trading volume is $22.7 billion. The coin's market dominance settled at 60.4%, unchanged from this time on Tuesday. Read more ...
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD back on recovery track, $400.00 in focus
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset came close to $400. If this psychological barrier is cleared, the price may retest the recent high of $415 and continue the recovery towards $450. ETH has gained nearly 2% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Read more ...
Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD under $0.3000 after Ripple announces the investment in XRPL Lab
Ripple's XRP dropped below $0.30 after a failed attempt to settle above $0.3200 during early Asian hours. The coin has lost over 4% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. XRP takes the third position in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $13.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.3 billion. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
Gold prices spiked above $2,000 amid growing concerns about the economic recovery. Geopolitical tensions and the prospect for further monetary and fiscal stimulus mitigate the financial consequences of COVID-19 drive investors to safe-haven assets.
Altcoin Market Update: ETC and XLM face continual bearish correction
ETC/USD bears stayed in control for the fourth straight day. ETC/USD is currently priced at $7.13. The sellers are looking to get the price below the $7-level.The RSI is trending horizontally around 59.46.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.