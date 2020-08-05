Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD recovery extended after a move above $11,300 — Confluence detector

Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to clear the local resistance of $11,300. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday and gained 1.5% after the sell-off towards $11,000 during early Asian hours. Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $208 billion, while its average trading volume is $22.7 billion. The coin's market dominance settled at 60.4%, unchanged from this time on Tuesday. Read more ...

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD back on recovery track, $400.00 in focus

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset came close to $400. If this psychological barrier is cleared, the price may retest the recent high of $415 and continue the recovery towards $450. ETH has gained nearly 2% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Read more ...

Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD under $0.3000 after Ripple announces the investment in XRPL Lab

Ripple's XRP dropped below $0.30 after a failed attempt to settle above $0.3200 during early Asian hours. The coin has lost over 4% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. XRP takes the third position in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $13.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.3 billion. Read more ...