- BTC/USD bulls pushed the price above the local resistance.
- The next important target is created by the psychological barrier of $12,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to clear the local resistance of $11,300. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday and gained 1.5% after the sell-off towards $11,000 during early Asian hours. Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $208 billion, while its average trading volume is $22.7 billion. The coin's market dominance settled at 60.4%, unchanged from this time on Tuesday.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, BTC/USD jumped marginally above 1-hour SMA100 at $11,430. If the move is sustained, the recovery may be extended towards $11,500 (with the highest level of the current week located on approach). Once it is out of the way, the psychological $12,000 will come into focus. This barrier may slow down the bulls. On the downside, the local support comes at $11,250 (1-hour SMA50) and $11,000.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are several important technical barriers below and above the current price. It means that BTC/USD may spend some time consolidating gains at the current levels; however, in the long-run, the trend stays bullish as long as the price is above $11,000. Let's have a closer look at the support and resistance levels.
Resistance levels
$11,440 – the highest level of the previous week and month, the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band
$11,600 – 161.8% Fibo daily retracement
$12,000 – the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
Support levels
$11,250 – 1-hour SMA50, 4-hour SMA10, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, 61.8% Fibo daily retracement
$11,000 – the lowest level of the previous day, 23.6% Fibo weekly retracement
$10,800 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 2
BTC/USD, 1-day
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.