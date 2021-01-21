Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum – European Wrap 21 January

Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Joe Biden's inauguration is behind us without any hitches, although former President Donald Trump skipped the national event. Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000, allowing Grayscale Investments to top up its holdings by 8,000 BTC. Read more...
Ripple can hold the XRP up, but not against the market on selling mode
The bullish reaction in the XRP/USD following the news of the nomination of Michael Barr, a former US Treasury official and once a key member of Ripple's advisory board, as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been short-lived. Read more...
ETH tumbles below uptrend channel with 10% plunge amid crypto sell-off
Is the bullish run over or only a buy-the-dip opportunity? Cryptocurrencies have been on the back foot on Thursday, and Etehereum does not seem immune. President Joe Biden has continued pushing for a multi-trillion stimulus deal, which would be bullish for digital assets – yet that may have already been priced in. Read more...
Grayscale buys the Bitcoin dip again
Bitcoin saw another unexpected dip after a failed attempt to overcome the resistance at $38,000. As the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization explored the levels downstream to $33,400 (on Coinbase), Grayscale Investments was keen to buy into another dip.
Ripple can hold the XRP up, but not against the market on sales mode
The bullish reaction in the XRP/USD following the news of the nomination of Michael Barr, a former US Treasury official and once a key member of Ripple's advisory board, as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been short-lived.
Here is how to use perpetual's funding rates to sell the top and buy the dip
Bull markets are exciting periods in the lives of investors and traders. However, knowing how to take advantage of the downswings gives some investors an edge above the others.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.