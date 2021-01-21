- XRP/USD loses critical support and enters negative territory.
- The shift to the downside is reversible, as indicated by the technical indicators.
- XRP's current dependence on political or legal decisions covers the future with a layer of uncertainty.
The bullish reaction in the XRP/USD following the news of the nomination of Michael Barr, a former US Treasury official and once a key member of Ripple's advisory board, as head of the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been short-lived.
Finally, the market is succumbing to the downward pressures and moving sharply lower, led by Bitcoin, which has broken the triangular figure downwards.
The impact on the XRP/USD pair is more critical, as SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Ltd left the technical side of the XRP in a bad way.
The XRP/USD is currently trading at a price level of $0.285.
As we can see on the 4 H chart, XRP is losing the support of the short-term bullish trend line (A) and entering a clearly negative price segment of the chart.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.27, then the second at $0.241 and the third one at $0.205.
On the upside, technical indicators are giving hope of a sudden change in the situation, with a MACD (B) languishing just above the neutral level of the indicator and retaining a slight upward profile.
Looking at the Directional Movement System indicator (C), the bulls are still above the ADX line, indicating that the buying side is still in control. Bears are reacting to today's fresh selling upside down, but are still far from disputing the bulls' dominance.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.29, then the second at $0.30 and the third one at $0.3098. Above these resistance levels, the XRP/USD pair could pick up strength and move higher if the rest of the crypto Top 3 – already back from its new all-time highs – allows it to do so.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
