Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Algorand – Asian Wrap 15 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Rising wedge at record top probes BTC bulls around 49,000

BTC/USD fades upside momentum while easing to $49,000 during the early Monday’s trading. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed the record time the previous day while inching closer to the $50,000 threshold. However, the upper line of the bearish chart pattern, on the four-hour play, challenged the bitcoin bulls near $49,700.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bullish potential to $1.0 remains intact despite recent pullback

XRP/USD stands on a slippery ground while refreshing the intraday low to $0.5620, down around 5.0% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin extends pullback from the highest levels since February 01 while also respecting multiple tops marked during the last two weeks.

Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO could quickly drop to $1.15 as technical turn bearish

Algorand is moving away from the recently achieved record high of $1.85 amid a strengthening bearish grip. The rally to this incredible price level started last year, but January and February have yielded massively for Algorand. However, the upswing appears vulnerable to losses, especially with a possible breakdown eyeing $1.15.