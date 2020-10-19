Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: On-chain metrics turn bullish forecasting a massive breakout
After a gruesome encounter on Friday, cryptocurrencies across the board spent the weekend seeking stability and a chance to restart uptrends. The market was thrown off balance when OKEx suspended digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals. An update from the exchange after the incident says that “withdrawals are still temporarily suspended, but all other operations are running smoothly. User funds are safe.” Read More ...
Polkadot is a new star of the blockchain space, threatening TRON, EOS and ETH
Polkadot is a blockchain ecosystem created by Ethereum's co-founder Gavin Wood together with the Technology Director of the Web3 Foundation Peter Czaban and Robert Habermeier, announced a Thiel Fellow in 2018. Read More ...
NEO Price Prediction: NEO bullish outlook aims for $25
NEO performed incredibly in September but hit a barrier at $26. A reversal came into the picture shortly after and NEO has since been hunting for formidable support. Several tentative support areas have now transformed into resistance zones, including $22, $20 and $18. NEO is dancing at $17.1 at the time of writing. Read More ...
Breaking: CBDC may supplement the existing monetary system - Jerome Powell
Speaking on the potential of CBDC, the head of the US FED, Jerome Powell, explained, that the state-issued digital currency will supplement, but not replace the existing fiat currency system.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.