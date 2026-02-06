TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, PI & Crypto – European Wrap 6 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%. Institutional demand for BTC continues to weaken, pointing to a third consecutive week of withdrawals. 

Chart

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI hits record low despite plans to deploy KYC validator rewards in March

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.1400 at press time on Friday, recovering from a record low of $0.1300 registered earlier in the day. The PI token's price extends its recent decline amid the broader cryptocurrency market crash and despite the recent announcement of plans to distribute rewards to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) validators.

Chart

Crypto: Too early to be greedy

The crypto market cap has lost more than 8% in the last 24 hours to $2.22T, dropping to $2.09T at its lowest point. The Crypto fell below last April's lows and rolled back to levels last seen in September 2024. The market did not hold on to the strong line that had served as support and resistance for more than two years. Either this is a switch to panic mode, or we saw a short-term overreaction during a period of reduced liquidity, and cryptocurrencies will partially rebound in the coming days.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL sell-off intensifies as BTC drops to $60,000

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, slipping below $70 on Friday after posting losses of over 23% so far this week. The sell-off was fueled by broader weakness in the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a low of $60,000 on Friday.

Crypto market loses $2.65 billion as Bitcoin dips to $60,000 amid bearish sentiment

The cryptocurrency market valuation is down $2.8 trillion as the industry leader, Bitcoin, dropped to $60,000 earlier on Friday before a whipsaw to $65,000. Market sentiment is extremely bearish as evidenced by massive liquidations, declining Open Interest, and a sell-side skew in the derivatives market. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple sink to multi-month lows

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip to multi-month lows, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024. BTC hits a low of $60,000 on Friday, while ETH nosedives to $1,750 and XRP to $1.11.

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Zcash, and Jupiter lead losses as Bitcoin floors $60,000

Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Jupiter (JUP) are leading the cryptocurrency bear market over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 14% on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.