Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, PancakeSwap & Cryptos – American Wrap 03 May

Bitcoin price reclaims $61K as whales snap up 47,000 BTC in one day
Bitcoin (BTC) price is closing the week in the green after a significant climb on Friday, a turnout that is unsurprising to most considering the meme coin sector had hinted as much on Thursday. However, multiple other reports have provided tailwinds for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
PancakeSwap proposal to boost liquidity by redirecting CAKE passes with 99% votes
DeFi protocol PancakeSwap (CAKE) announced on Friday that it gained approval from the community on a proposal to reallocate CAKE emissions. The proposal intends to redirect emissions to strategic pools as bribes in order to improve liquidity and efficiency for users.
There is no proposed increase in overall emissions under the proposal, which passed with 99% of the votes casted.
Crypto traders brace for short-term volatility with $2.4 billion options expiry on Friday
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
Bitcoin made a comeback above $60,000 on Friday, up nearly 7% from Wednesday’s low of $56,552, after the publication of a lower-than-expected increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
