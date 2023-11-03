Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, NFP & AI – American Wrap 3 November

Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report early on Friday. The economy added 150,000 jobs, 30,000 below the market participants’ expectations.
The US Federal Reserve takes NFP data as input for its decision to hike interest rates or keep them higher for longer. The cooling job market is conducive to a shift in the Fed’s stance and traders’ fears of an interest rate hike are likely to be alleviated.
Bitcoin recedes to $34.2K ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the back foot ahead of the key U.S. data release, which could bring pain to risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $34,235, representing a 2% drop on the day, CoinDesk data show. Prices briefly topped the $36,000 mark early this week, extending past week’s 15% surge from near $30,000.
UK AI safety summit: Musk likens AI to 'magic genie,' says no jobs needed in future
The United Kingdom’s global summit on artificial intelligence safety, the AI Safety Summit, concluded on Nov. 2 with a one-on-one chat between U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and billionaire Elon Musk.
Musk was one of the many big names to attend the summit, including heads of OpenAI, Meta, Google and its AI division DeepMind, along with leaders from 27 countries. Musk’s nearly hour-long chat with Sunak was one of the main events of the second day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
FTX customers form voting block to claw back funds after Sam Bankman-Fried conviction
Around a hundred FTX customers have joined a block that represents more than $230 million in claims. The coalition is voting for a plan that includes FTX 2.0, recovery and equity token, and preference settlement.
Ripple price rally to $0.66 likely with bullish developments in the altcoin
Ripple price sustained above the $0.59 level, on Friday, close to its $0.62 local top. On-chain indicators reveal a rising demand for XRP tokens among market participants.
SUI TVL surpasses $82 million despite price decline
Total value locked in SUI climbed to $82.62 million as the protocol gains relevance among traders. SUI token unlock event increased selling pressure on the asset, the token nosedived nearly 5%.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
Bitcoin (BTC) price, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.