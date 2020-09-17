Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, NEM & DeFi – Asian Wrap 17 Sep

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC signals bullish reversal – Confluence Detector

BTC has been on a steady upward swing over the last nine days. After bouncing up from the $10,170 support line to reach $10,930. The latest candlestick has been labeled as green 9, which marks the end of the current uptrend.

NEM Update: XEM migration to Symbol phase 1 begins, price eyes $0.17

NEM group developers have been working around the clock to ensure that the cryptocurrency migration process to Symbol, a next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain protocol, is smooth. It is essential to note that XEM users, the official token for NEM, will have to get ready for a snapshot that will convert their coins to the new XYM token on a ratio of 1:1.

DeFi Market Update: SAFE goes through one of the most brutal pump and dump in recent memory

Yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is an insurance farming DeFi token that has come under the spotlight for its internal drama and massive pump and dump. Over the last three days, the price went up from $500 to $4,235 before dropping to $424.50