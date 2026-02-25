Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Morpho & Hyperliquid – Asian Wrap 25 February

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week. BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels. Despite the short-term bounce in the top three cryptocurrencies, traders should be cautious as technical indicators suggest downside risks remain intact.

Altcoins, including Morpho (MORPHO), Ether.fi (ETHFI) and Pippin (PIPPIN) are leading the gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Technically, the recovery in MORPHO, ETHFI, and PIPPIN shows upside potential as buying pressure increases.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.