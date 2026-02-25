TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Morpho & Hyperliquid – Asian Wrap 25 February

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week. BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels. Despite the short-term bounce in the top three cryptocurrencies, traders should be cautious as technical indicators suggest downside risks remain intact.

Top Crypto Gainers: Morpho, Ether.fi, and Pippin rally amid market pressure

Altcoins, including Morpho (MORPHO), Ether.fi (ETHFI) and Pippin (PIPPIN) are leading the gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure. Technically, the recovery in MORPHO, ETHFI, and PIPPIN shows upside potential as buying pressure increases.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP come under renewed pressure amid ETF outflows, tariff uncertainty

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading under increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, as market participants navigate renewed tariff uncertainty. The Crypto King holds above $63,000, down 2% intraday from its $64,656 open.

Bitcoin falls to two-week low as ETF outflows, tariff chaos weigh

Bitcoin price extends losses on Tuesday, ending a two-week consolidation phase. Risk-on sentiment fades amid growing uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs and rising US-Iran tensions, increasing downside risks toward $60,000.

Sui Price Forecast: SUI capitulates under pressure, opens the door to $0.70

Sui (SUI) declines by 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the downside breakout of a short-consolidation range confirmed the previous day. Retail sentiment is bearish, as evidenced by increased long liquidations and a sharp drop in the funding rate. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.