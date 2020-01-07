Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Monero & Dash - Asian Wrap 07 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC/USD really go back into the $8,000 zone?

BTC/USD had a heavily bullish Monday wherein its price went up from $7,354.60 to $7,744.35. In the process, it charted four consecutive bullish days. The daily confluence detector shows us that if the bulls can overcome two strong resistance levels at $7,785 and $7,840, it may possibly re-enter the $8,000 zone.

XMR/USD finds resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud

XMR/USD charted its second bullish day in a row as it jumped from $53.60 to $58.25 this Monday. Over this Sunday and Monday, XMR/USD went up from $50.45 to $58.25.The price is currently negotiating with the resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud.

DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in four days

DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing price volatility. The price is hovering above the 50-day SMA 50 curve and 20-day Bollinger Band.