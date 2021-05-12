Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, MATIC & Elrond – American Wrap 13 May

Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price outlines the potential for a head-and-shoulders top after months of complex and frustrating price action. Ethereum price successfully navigates recent crypto market oscillations with a new milestone. XRP price indecision and failures overwhelm bullish aspirations in the short term.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon primed for a 70% rally
MATIC price is buoyed by the new deals announced today, despite broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, but a more sustained, collective sell-off among cryptos will undermine or diminish Polygon’s upside potential.
Elrond price poised for a 50% decline despite new EGLD staking mechanisms
Elrond price balances above crucial trend line support originating in February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) grip on EGLD nearing an end. Elrond new staking proposal geared to accelerating decentralization. Elrond price is on the cusp of a significant decline that will shatter trend line support and could drive EGLD down to the February low at $89.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it
Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.
Elrond price poised for a 50% decline despite new EGLD staking mechanisms
Elrond price balances above crucial trend line support originating in February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) grip on EGLD nearing an end. Elrond new staking proposal geared to accelerating decentralization.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740. Breakdown of the support level at $0.371 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon primed for a 70% rally
MATIC price breakout from a minor correction gains traction above $1. Extreme overbought conditions on the weekly chart may not mark a top. Oddz Finance and Stakefish deals continue the accelerated adoption of everything Polygon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.