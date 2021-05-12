Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, MATIC & Elrond – American Wrap 13 May

Bitcoin price outlines the potential for a head-and-shoulders top after months of complex and frustrating price action. Ethereum price successfully navigates recent crypto market oscillations with a new milestone. XRP price indecision and failures overwhelm bullish aspirations in the short term.

MATIC price is buoyed by the new deals announced today, despite broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, but a more sustained, collective sell-off among cryptos will undermine or diminish Polygon’s upside potential.

Elrond price balances above crucial trend line support originating in February. 50-day simple moving average (SMA) grip on EGLD nearing an end. Elrond new staking proposal geared to accelerating decentralization. Elrond price is on the cusp of a significant decline that will shatter trend line support and could drive EGLD down to the February low at $89.31.