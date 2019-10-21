BTC/USD technical analysis: Bulls stopped in their tracks just ahead of 8,350
The Bitcoin bulls seemed to be in control today as earlier on BTC/USD traded higher after rejecting lower levels on Sunday.
Now the psychological 8K level will come back into focus as the four-hour shooting star candle could indicate some further pain for Bitcoin.
It is interesting how the volume profile indicator (right-hand side) peak keeps acting like a price magnet. Although, in consolidation phases, this is often the case.
If BTC/USD makes a higher low and take out the 8,252 level it would be a bullish sign and that idea could still play out.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD is stuck underneath bearish flag structure
Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.10%.
LTC/USD remains very much vulnerable to downside risks as it sits below the breached bear flag.
Daily resistance should be noted at $55, where the lower acting trend line of flag is tracking.
XRP/USD technical analysis: We are about to see if XRP has run out of momentum
XRP/USD has been one of the darlings of the crypto market over the last few weeks rising 9.42% since 24th September.
The 0.3000 resistance level is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls and if the XRP/USD is to push higher it needs to break the psychological level,
The relative strength index (RSI) is showing signs of a momentum drop off as the price made high highs the indicator made lower highs.
At the moment, on the four-hour chart, the candlesticks are showing signs of indecision as they are forming Doji candles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
