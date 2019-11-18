Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.80% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure should daily support at $8400 be broken.

Price action is tilted to the downside after a big fall through $9000 support.

Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75% the session on Monday.

LTC/USD is back within the control of the bears after a decent three-week run higher.

Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached, which allowed a fresh wave of selling.

All of the major crypto's fell on Monday and XRP is trading 3.87% lower.

The XRP/USD price hit a low of 0.2408 but has recovered some of its losses.