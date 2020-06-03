Bitcoin price is holding around $9,500 after a miner recovery from intraday lows on the day at $9,369. The struggle to defend the level at $9,500 comes after a devastating free-fall from highs above $10,000. Bitcoin had on Monday surged to levels above $10,400 but selling pressure took precedence as investors rushed to take profit.

Litecoin (LTC) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the day, consolidation large moves of the previous days. LTC/USD hit the low of $44.52 on Tuesday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and managed to recover to $46.20 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 5% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday.

The value of funds locked on smart contracts of decentralized finance applications (DeFi) reached nearly $1 billion after a sharp decrease in March amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.