- Litecoin is locked in a narrow range after wild movements.
- The critical support is created by a combination of SMAs on a daily chart.
Litecoin (LTC) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the day, consolidation large moves of the previous days. LTC/USD hit the low of $44.52 on Tuesday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and managed to recover to $46.20 by the time of writing. The coin has lost over 5% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday.
Litecoin is the seventh-largest digital asset with the current market value of $3 billion, while the average daily trading volume is registered at $2.9 billion.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, LTC/USD movements are limited by an upward-looking range created by 1-hour SMA200 ($45.20) on the downside and 1-hour SMA100 ($46.60) on the upside. Considering an upward-looking RSI, the price may continue its slow recovery towards the upper limit of the above-mentioned range, which is also reinforced by the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $49.00 (the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band) followed by the recent high at $49.60. The ultimate bullish goal is $50.00.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The initial support is created at $45.20 (1-hour SMA200 and 4-hour SMA50). A cluster of daily SMA50, SMA100 located below $045.00 area makes it a hard nut to crack for the LTC bears and serve as a trigger for another bullish wave. However, a sustainable move below this area will increase the downside pressure and open up the way towards $44.64 (4-hour SMA100) and $44.00.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
