FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Classic - Asian Wrap 24 Jan

Cryptos |

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market, lack of healthy support may see price drop even more

The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support, so the price may drop even more.

fxsoriginal

 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud

LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 20 acts as immediate market support and is holding the price up.

 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff

Cryptocurrencies have not managed to turn around the bearish wave this week. The last day of week’s trading is upon us but the market is thoroughly painted in red. Ethereum, for example, can barely hold above the support at $160. Besides, it is trading 1.31% lower on Friday after opening the Asian session at $162.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market

The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support.

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud

LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff

Cryptocurrencies have not managed to turn around the bearish wave this week. The last day of week’s trading is upon us but the market is thoroughly painted in red. Ethereum can barely hold above the support at $160.

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD bears in control as buyers scamper to protect the $300-level

BCH/USD bears in control as buyers scamper to protect the $300-level

BCH/USD is on course of charting two heavily bearish days in a row. While the price dropped from $348.25 to $324.85 this Thursday, it has taken a further beating and fallen further to $310.50 so far ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally

This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location