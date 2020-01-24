Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Classic - Asian Wrap 24 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market, lack of healthy support may see price drop even more
The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support, so the price may drop even more.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 20 acts as immediate market support and is holding the price up.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff
Cryptocurrencies have not managed to turn around the bearish wave this week. The last day of week’s trading is upon us but the market is thoroughly painted in red. Ethereum, for example, can barely hold above the support at $160. Besides, it is trading 1.31% lower on Friday after opening the Asian session at $162.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market
The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff
Cryptocurrencies have not managed to turn around the bearish wave this week. The last day of week’s trading is upon us but the market is thoroughly painted in red. Ethereum can barely hold above the support at $160.
BCH/USD bears in control as buyers scamper to protect the $300-level
BCH/USD is on course of charting two heavily bearish days in a row. While the price dropped from $348.25 to $324.85 this Thursday, it has taken a further beating and fallen further to $310.50 so far ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...