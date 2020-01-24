Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum Classic - Asian Wrap 24 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears in full control of the market, lack of healthy support may see price drop even more

The bears are in control of the BTC/USD market for the third straight day. This Thursday, the price plummeted from $8,660 to $8,386.60. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $8,368.40. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support, so the price may drop even more.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD dips below the green Ichimoku cloud

LTC/USD bears retained control of the market for a second straight day. This Thursday, the price dropped from $58.15 to $54.45. So far this Friday, the price has fallen further to $53.15 and dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud. The SMA 20 acts as immediate market support and is holding the price up.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD balances at the edge of the $160 cliff

Cryptocurrencies have not managed to turn around the bearish wave this week. The last day of week’s trading is upon us but the market is thoroughly painted in red. Ethereum, for example, can barely hold above the support at $160. Besides, it is trading 1.31% lower on Friday after opening the Asian session at $162.