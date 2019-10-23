Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 23 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000

After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price this Wednesday as BTC/USD has slightly improved to $8,037.55.

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bullish and bearish short-term scenarios

The forming rectangle pattern suggests two scenarios for Litecoin's next move. A break above the pattern resistance at $60 will catapult towards $80 and $100 respectively. However, the break of the pattern support at $50 could see LTC/USD refresh levels around $230.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD lacks the momentum needed to break above downward trending line

ETH/USD is on course of charting three bearish days in a row. This Tuesday, ETH/USD had dropped from $174.62 to $171.55 and has gone down further to $171.20 so far this Wednesday.