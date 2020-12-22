Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ripple – European Wrap 22 December

Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls
The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board. UMA is still the hottest altcoin out of top-50 with nearly 40% growth. It is followed by THETA with 18% gains. XRP is an outsider. The coin suffered from the news that SEC was going to sue Ripple for an illegal securities offering. Read more...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC may extend correction to $90 before another growth attempt
Litecoin retreated from the recent high of hitting $124 on Saturday, December 19, to trade at $100 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest asset lost over $100 million of value in less than 24 hours amid a significant sell-off on the cryptocurrency market; the con has lost over 14% on a day-to-day basis, though it is still 22% high on a weekly basis. Read more...
XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit
Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP. The move comes shortly after the federal agency's chairman Jay Clayton announced he will be stepping down by the end of the year. Read more...
Zilliqa price faces short-term selling pressure as bears target $0.04
Zilliqa had a major bull rally in the past two months, climbing from a low of $0.016 at the beginning of November to a new 2020-high at $0.054, established on December 19.
ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days.
Dash price dives by 15% but on-chain metrics remain heavily bullish
Dash was trading as high as $120 on December 21 before a massive sell-off down to $101.97. The digital asset is now trying to hold a critical support level to see a rebound as most on-chain metrics are still positive.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.