Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ripple – European Wrap 22 December

Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls

The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board. UMA is still the hottest altcoin out of top-50 with nearly 40% growth. It is followed by THETA with 18% gains. XRP is an outsider. The coin suffered from the news that SEC was going to sue Ripple for an illegal securities offering. Read more...

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC may extend correction to $90 before another growth attempt

Litecoin retreated from the recent high of hitting $124 on Saturday, December 19, to trade at $100 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest asset lost over $100 million of value in less than 24 hours amid a significant sell-off on the cryptocurrency market; the con has lost over 14% on a day-to-day basis, though it is still 22% high on a weekly basis. Read more...

XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit

Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP. The move comes shortly after the federal agency's chairman Jay Clayton announced he will be stepping down by the end of the year. Read more...