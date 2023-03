Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Lido DAO & Cronos – American Wrap 10 March

Cronos (CRO) sees traders becoming a nervous wreck this week as the pace at which negative news is hitting crypto traders is almost incomprehensible. As if the Silvergate Capital collapse was not enough, another commercial bank in the US is on the brink of default as markets are going into risk-off mode with the US equities again firmly in the red these past few days. The number of dark clouds and tail risks at hand is unbearable for bulls to stay in their long positions, which means that CRO will tank at least another 13% toward $0.0550.

The United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, surpassing forecasts of a 205,000 gain. The month of February was expected to note a relatively lesser increase in the jobs report as compared to January. The enormous increase of 504,000 (revised from 517,000) in January was beyond expectations, but it also noted that the economy was in good shape.

Lido Dado (LDO) price action is pushing higher after losing ground during Friday's ASIA-PAC and European trading sessions. Bulls could maintain support at the monthly S1 support level after the sharp decline in the past ten days. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now rebounding out of the oversold area, a profitable close could be in the making for this Friday while dark clouds are still present that could bring about a 25% rampaging decline next week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.