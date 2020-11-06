Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume settled at $75 billion, while its market share increased to 65.5%, which is the highest level since June. On a day-to-day basis, the coin gained nearly 10%, while the weekly gains amounted to 19%.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOT on the cusp of remarkable bull run
IOTA is nurturing an uptrend from a recently established support at $0.23. Before the anchor, the token was rejected from the crucial resistance at $0.3. Bullish efforts to keep it above the support at $0.26 went down the drain as bears swung into action, taking control over the price. However, recovery appears to be brewing amid rising buying pressure.
NEO Technical Analysis: NEO liftoff to $20 seems imminent
NEO resumed the uptrend after the downtrend lost momentum at $14. An ongoing recovery has already pulled the cryptoasset to $15. If buy orders continue to increase, NEO is likely to climb to levels above $20. For now, bulls are in the cockpit with the throttle in their hands, ready for takeoff.
Bitcoin explodes, crypto bull market on fire
Over $1 million locked in a DeFi protocol due to a smart contract error
According to the Percent Finance team's official blog post, a technical bug in the programming code of the smart contracts rendered 446,000 USDC, 28 WBTC, and 313 ETH unavailable.
NEO liftoff to $20 seems imminent
BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.