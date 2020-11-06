Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC enters danger zone as investors grow “extremely greedy”

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the psychological barrier of $15,000 and stopped within a whisker of $16,000 during early Asian hours on Friday. The pioneer digital currency hit the highest level since January 2018. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume settled at $75 billion, while its market share increased to 65.5%, which is the highest level since June. On a day-to-day basis, the coin gained nearly 10%, while the weekly gains amounted to 19%. Read more...

IOTA Price Analysis: IOT on the cusp of remarkable bull run

IOTA is nurturing an uptrend from a recently established support at $0.23. Before the anchor, the token was rejected from the crucial resistance at $0.3. Bullish efforts to keep it above the support at $0.26 went down the drain as bears swung into action, taking control over the price. However, recovery appears to be brewing amid rising buying pressure. Read more...

NEO Technical Analysis: NEO liftoff to $20 seems imminent

NEO resumed the uptrend after the downtrend lost momentum at $14. An ongoing recovery has already pulled the cryptoasset to $15. If buy orders continue to increase, NEO is likely to climb to levels above $20. For now, bulls are in the cockpit with the throttle in their hands, ready for takeoff. Read more...