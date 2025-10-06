Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Grayscale & Pi Network – American Wrap 06 October
Bitcoin hits new all-time high following largest ETF inflow in 2025
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a record high above $125,800 on Monday, smashing its previous record of $125,708 in less than 24 hours, according to Binance data.
Grayscale adds staking to Ethereum and Solana investment products in US first
Grayscale has added staking to its ether and solana investment products, allowing investors to earn rewards while participating in the security of these networks.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Consolidation persists as DeFi launch fails to spark investor interest
Pi Network (PI) price holds steady in a consolidation phase for the eleventh consecutive day, above the $0.2565 support level. Despite the recent net outflows of nearly 13 million PI tokens from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) in the last 24 hours and the announcement of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features on Pi Testnet after the Token2049 event, Pi Network struggles to gain traction.
Author