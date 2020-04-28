BTC/USD: The Bitcoin traders are less fearful as the price gains 23% on a month-on month basis
At press time, BTC/USD is sidelined near 7,700. The near-term bias remains neutral while the price is moving within the current trading range of 7,500-$8,000. A breakout will likely pave the way for a strong move in the direction of the breakthrough. Bitcoin's current market capitalization is $142 billion, which is 64% of the total market value. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
ETH/USD: Ethereum 2.0 testnet goes live, little market reaction so far
Ethereum developers launched Ethereum 2.0 multi-client testnet. According to Eric Conner, Prysm and Lighthouse joint the net so far. Notably, the testnet launch is considered one of the milestones before the launch of the fully functional release of the major update for the second-largest digital asset.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bulls bumped into weekly SMA50
Stellar (XLM) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20 on Tuesday. During early Asian hours, XLM/USD hit the highest level in two months at $0.0714 and retreated to $0.0691 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin has gained over 11% in the recent 24 hours. Stellar has a market value of $1.4 billion and takes the 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.