At press time, BTC/USD is sidelined near 7,700. The near-term bias remains neutral while the price is moving within the current trading range of 7,500-$8,000. A breakout will likely pave the way for a strong move in the direction of the breakthrough. Bitcoin's current market capitalization is $142 billion, which is 64% of the total market value. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.

Ethereum developers launched Ethereum 2.0 multi-client testnet. According to Eric Conner, Prysm and Lighthouse joint the net so far. Notably, the testnet launch is considered one of the milestones before the launch of the fully functional release of the major update for the second-largest digital asset.

Stellar (XLM) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20 on Tuesday. During early Asian hours, XLM/USD hit the highest level in two months at $0.0714 and retreated to $0.0691 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin has gained over 11% in the recent 24 hours. Stellar has a market value of $1.4 billion and takes the 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.