- Ethereum team has reached another milsetone on the way to the major protocol upgrade.
- The testnet is currently a simulation where the participants can check functionality.
- ETH/USD stays range-bound as the recovery is capped by $200.00.
ETH developer team launches Ethereum 2.0 testnet.
Ethereum developers launched Ethereum 2.0 multi-client testnet. According to Eric Conner, Prysm and Lighthouse joint the net so far. Notably, the testnet launch is considered one of the milestones before the launch of the fully functional release of the major update for the second-largest digital asset.
However, testnet, called Schlesi, is one of the numerous steps to be taken in that direction, according to the description posted on GitHub.
Before such a mainnet can be launched, we need testnets that mimic mainnet conditions as good as possible. This requires us to have stable, long-term, and persistent testnets up and running that are supported by not only one client but multiple clients, ideally, all clients.
Schlesi participants won't get the real remuneration as it is a simulation as opposed to a fully functional testnet that can be used by end-users.
The current goal is to ensure protocol compatibility across major ETH 2.0 client implementations. Participation is free and permissionless, everyone can create validator deposits on the Goerli Ethereum testnet and start validating on Schlesi.
ETH shows little reaction
The transition to Ethereum 2.0 is considered as one of the main events for the second largest coin in 2020. The event is considered to be bullish, however, the experts warn, that the journey to the new version may be hard. ETH/USD has shown little reaction to the testnet launch so far. The coin has been sidelined above $195.00 since the beginning of the day, moving in sync with the market.
While the short-term trend remains bullish, we will need to see a sustainable breakthrough above $200.00 for the upside to gain traction. Otherwise, the bears may re-take the control over the situation and push the price towards daily SMA100 at $186.00 and the upside trendline at $181.00.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?
Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight
Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.
ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up
Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.