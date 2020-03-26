Bitcoin has barely moved in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset is changing hands at $6,600 with no clear short-term direction. BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $6,795, but the upside momentum faded away quickly. According to the data provided by Intotheblock, there is a cluster of BTC addresses that has a break-even point in the range from $6,600 to $6,800, which makes this area particularly tough for the bulls.

Ripple's XRP is hovering marginally above $0.1600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been locked in a tight range recently as the market ground to a halt after sharp movements. Ripple's market value is registered at $7 billion, while its average daily trading volume exceeded $2 billion.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15 billion, hit the intraday high at $138.95 before retreating to $134.82. The coin is locked in a tight range with a mild bearish bias, moving in sync with the market. Since the beginning of the day, ETH has lost over 1%.