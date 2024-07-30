Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple — Asian Wrap July 30

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds rejection around the $70,000 level
Bitcoin (BTC) price struggles to break through the $70,000 threshold, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are maintaining stability at their daily support levels, suggesting a potential rally could be on the horizon.
Ethereum slips in key metric, falls to fifth position
Ethereum is up 3% on Monday following outflows across Ethereum ETFs and increased attention towards Layer 1 blockchain networks.
Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week
Ripple (XRP) lawsuit brought by the Securities & Exchange Commission could end in July 2024. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for updates on settlement or a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres.
