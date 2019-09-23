Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 23 Sept

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD lethargic under $10,000

Bitcoin price is dancing slightly under $10,000 after failing to maintain headway over the weekend session. The bears are still holding onto the joystick. A triangle breakout will strongly determine where Bitcoin heads to next.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD struggling with a lower high pattern

Ethereum was easily among the best performing cryptocurrencies last week. Besides, rising to a one-month high around $225, the buyers nagged to defend the critical $200 support building bear pressure cross the market.



Ripple market overview: XRP/USD falling wedge pattern breakout looms

Ripple price continued with the lower leg action throughout the weekend session. The trading on Monday also started with the bears cementing their position and influence over the price.