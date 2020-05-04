Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – American Wrap 4 May

BTC/USD: Bitcoin may hit $10,000 before the halving - eToro
Bitcoin is hovering below $9,000, unable to clear the resistance amid heightened market uncertainty and anxiety ahead of the halving. US-China tensions add more fuel to the fire and make traders less inclined to open long-term positions. Instead, many market players prefer to cash out once their positions turn green.
Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 is back on the agenda as the sell-off on the cryptocurrency markets coincided with the resumed bearish momentum on the US stock markets. However, eToro experts believe, there is a chance that BTC moves above $10,000 even before the block reward is halved.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood
ETH/USD touched the intraday low at $195.17 and recovered to $199.50 by press time. The second-largest digital asset attempted a recovery above $219 on Sunday, May 3, and has been trading with bearish bias ever since. ETH/USD has lost over 6% in recent 24 hours and 4.5% since the beginning of Monday.
Currently, 35% of Ethereum addresses are in the money. About 1.63 million addresses holding 3.36 million ETH have their breakeven point in the range from $202 to $216. Once this area is cleared, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on the recent high at $227.36.
Ripple Price Analysis: Are the buyers still with XRP?
Ripple has fallen overall on Monday but the has been a bounce off the 55 exponential moving average. Technically the chart is still a bullish one as the trend is still firmly in an upward trajectory. The only issue is there have now been two lower high waves but the support of the 0.21 psychological wave low is holding firm at present.
Looking at the indicators, there was a clear volume spike marked by the circle. This points to a buyers market until there is a selling wave with higher volume it seems the bulls are still in charge.
Dominance struggle intensifies
During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated.
LTC/USD may retreat to $45.00 before the recovery resumes
Litecoin topped at $50.96 on April 30 and slipped back below $50.00 as the upside momentum faded away during the weekend. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.83.
BCH/USD freefalls to $235
Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.