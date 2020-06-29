Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,130 after a negative weekend. Bears managed to crack $9,000 and BTC/USD dropped as low as $8,800 on some exchanges. However, the move didn’t last long and bulls were able to buy the dip and recover above $9,100. Bitcoin is still in a daily downtrend but $9,000 has proved to be a strong support level.

Ethereum is currently trading at $226 after failing to defend the last daily low of $225. Unfortunately, bulls have lost the daily uptrend even though Ethereum has recovered from the $216.37 dip.

While the entire crypto market suffered a dip on June 27, it’s clear that XRP is almost always the most affected coin. Every crash, XRP crashes further, and then, when it’s time to recover, it’s weaker. Basically, with every recovery, XRP is a little lower than before losing its market capitalization dominance while Bitcoin cash inches closer to the top 4.