Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD is close to a strong move above $10,000 as the number of Bitcoin inside exchanges keeps dropping

- Bitcoin slipped below $9,000 on June 27 but managed to recover on the same day and close above the level.
- Bears got no continuation after a clear break of $9,000.
- Recent reports show the number of Bitcoin inside exchanges is falling, not increasing.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,130 after a negative weekend. Bears managed to crack $9,000 and BTC/USD dropped as low as $8,800 on some exchanges. However, the move didn’t last long and bulls were able to buy the dip and recover above $9,100. Bitcoin is still in a daily downtrend but $9,000 has proved to be a strong support level.
The number of Bitcoin inside exchanges is dropping which is a remarkably positive sign
While this metric could indicate a lack of interest in Bitcoin, that is only the case when Bitcoin’s price drops significantly. Since the beginning of May, the price of Bitcoin has remained relatively stable between $9,000 and $10,000, however, the number of BTC inside exchanges has continued to drop.
This basically means that people are withdrawing their Bitcoin to hold it instead of selling it on exchanges.
#Bitcoin $BTC Balance on Exchanges just reached a 13-month low of 2,629,751.011 BTC— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 29, 2020
Previous 13-month low of 2,632,322.478 BTC was observed on 26 June 2020
View metric:https://t.co/9vOOAmwh32 pic.twitter.com/v3h453Kwm6
The recent report by Glassnode shows that Bitcoin has reached a 13-month low on exchanges at about 2,629,751 BTC. This number was above 2.9 million in March. The price of Bitcoin is basically the same as it was in March but the number of Bitcoin on exchanges has dropped tremendously. Although this metric is not enough to spark a bull run towards $10,000, it shows that investors are ready to hold and buy Bitcoin if it dips below $9,000.
BTC/USD technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9122.55
|Today Daily Change
|7.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|9114.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9402.7
|Daily SMA50
|9398.37
|Daily SMA100
|8398.16
|Daily SMA200
|8327.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9188.95
|Previous Daily Low
|8933.95
|Previous Weekly High
|9786.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|8988.56
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9091.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9031.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8969.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8824.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8714.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9224.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9334.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9479.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
