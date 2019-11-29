Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & NEO - Asian Wrap 29 Nov

BTC/USD bounces off $7,400 support, recovery eyes $8,200

Bitcoin price action has been caught up in a series of lock-step movements in the last two days. This caused a delay in the recovery expected to hit levels above $8,000 before the start of December.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD Stalls at $155 barrier

Ethereum has continued to nurture a subtle uptrend in the wake of the losses which levels towards $130 refreshed. The recovery has been steady but not as fast as the investors would expect.

NEO/USD makes a gigantic leap aiming for $10

NEO has taken it upon itself to lead the recovery among the major cryptocurrencies on Friday. In a market that is slightly bullish, NEO is trading 2% higher on the day. Recently, the price dived below the $10 support to refresh the lows at $8.4.