Below is the daily chart of BTC/USD with Coinbase data. When looking at the volume analytics I noticed a very large spike during the recent sell-off. After further digging, I noticed that on all timeframes a big batch of buying volume came in at 3,858.00. Make of that what you will but its hard to imagine why the volume peak is higher than the euphoric days of 2017-18.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.50% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD has managed to catch some respite after the bloodshed in the prior session.

The price despite stabilizing somewhat remains vulnerable to downside pressure.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by +4.95% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing nature, pennant pattern subject to a breakout.

The price has been consolidating for going on five sessions now, following a strong bear attack.