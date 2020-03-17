  • Bitcoin has recovered slightly on Tuesday after the recent price drop. 
  • There is a massive volume spike at the recent support level of 3,858.00.

BTC/USD daily chart

Below is the daily chart of BTC/USD with Coinbase data. When looking at the volume analytics I noticed a very large spike during the recent sell-off. After further digging, I noticed that on all timeframes a big batch of buying volume came in at 3,858.00. Make of that what you will but its hard to imagine why the volume peak is higher than the euphoric days of 2017-18.

In terms of chart patterns, the current set up is a broadening pattern. These tend to a be nightmare to trade as the risk/reward ratios are harder to quantify. A move toward 6K would be a great sign as the price would be moving back into a higher distribution. The major support low of the current distribution is now 3,181.24 and if the price remains in this zone that's the support level to watch.

Bitcoin Volume Spike

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 5409.15
Today Daily Change 371.67
Today Daily Change % 7.38
Today daily open 5037.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7735.52
Daily SMA50 8916.21
Daily SMA100 8317.79
Daily SMA200 8542.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5348.73
Previous Daily Low 4437.02
Previous Weekly High 8899.6
Previous Weekly Low 3886.49
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4785.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 5000.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 4533.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 4029.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 3621.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 5445.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 5852.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 6356.84

 

 

