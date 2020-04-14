Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.85% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is flirting with the lower acting trend line of a possible bear flag.

Vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside given the price is trading under $7000.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.15% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD has been moving within consolidation mode over the last few sessions.

The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.40 % in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD subject to deeper falling following a rejection at $50, next major support eyed at $40.

Price action has been narrowing within recent trading, ahead of a possible incoming breakout.