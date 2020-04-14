Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD failure to regain $50 has proven to be punishing

  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.40 % in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD subject to deeper falling following a rejection at $50, next major support eyed at $40. 
  • Price action has been narrowing within recent trading, ahead of a possible incoming breakout. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside, given the bearish flag breach. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the 60-minute chart view. 

Spot rate:               41.51

Relative change:   +.0.40%

High:                      41.91

Low:                       40.57

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.51
Today Daily Change 0.1739
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 41.3361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.2194
Daily SMA50 46.208
Daily SMA100 55.1114
Daily SMA200 53.1171
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.0341
Previous Daily Low 39.565
Previous Weekly High 47.6578
Previous Weekly Low 39.9638
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.5082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.0909
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.9227
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.5094
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.4537
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.4474
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.8608

 

 

