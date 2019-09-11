Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,000 handle on Wednesday. Several attempts to take the price lower failed as buyers popped in each time the price touched the area below the critical support. BT/USD stays unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

There are quite a number of technical levels above the current price, which means that Bitcoin is vulnerable to new losses. The downside looks like a path of least resistance at this stage; however, lack of follow-through on the way down may discourage bears.

On the hourly ETH/USD chart below price bounced off the 173.78 support zone as bulls stopped the pair breaking through an important area.

The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows 9.43K worth of volume coming in to save Ethereum from moving lower.

The chart is still showing signs of weakness as the flag pattern shows multiple lower highs and lower lows.

A break above 182.00 could change that pattern and the RSI trendline could also break higher to show an improving outlook.

Litecoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the second half of the session.

LTC/USD price action via the daily chart view is moving within a bearish flag pattern formation.

The price is moving within a narrowing range-block formation via the near-term view.