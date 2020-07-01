Bitcoin has been fairly weak for the past month, especially after losing the daily uptrend. Bulls are now trying to climb and close above the daily 12-EMA, established at around $9,250. This is the first resistance level buyers need to beat, the next is located at $9,322, the daily 26-EMA.

We know that Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin during May by quite a lot. The digital asset was one of the few top coins to see a significant bull rally while everyone else was sleeping. ETH/USD managed to peak at $253.47 before entering a consolidation period. While Ethereum has been trading sideways for the past few weeks, the pair against Bitcoin has remained fairly strong.

Litecoin is currently under a lot of selling pressure, the small bullish breakout from Bitcoin is helping Litecoin but it’s certainly not enough. The daily downtrend is still here and bulls will need a lot of strength to reverse the trend.