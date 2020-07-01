Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD gets some hope after a 1.7% surge to $42

- LTC/USD is trading inside a daily downtrend below important EMAs
- Litecoin is facing a lot of resistance towards $50.
Litecoin is currently under a lot of selling pressure, the small bullish breakout from Bitcoin is helping Litecoin but it’s certainly not enough. The daily downtrend is still here and bulls will need a lot of strength to reverse the trend.
LTC/USD daily chart
Even with this 1.7% move to $42, Litecoin still needs to crack $42.04, the high on June 30 and $42.23, the high on June 29. Buyers are also facing the 12-EMA resistance level established at $42.38 followed by the 26-EMA at $43.27. There is more resistance around $43.54 and $44 psychological level.
Unfortunately, when it comes to support levels, Litecoin doesn’t have many besides the low of June 27 at $39.44 and $38 from April 16.
LTC/USD technical levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.8718
|Today Daily Change
|0.6851
|Today Daily Change %
|1.66
|Today daily open
|41.1867
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|43.1688
|Daily SMA50
|44.211
|Daily SMA100
|43.6044
|Daily SMA200
|49.3554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.0496
|Previous Daily Low
|40.7456
|Previous Weekly High
|44.6516
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.3218
|Previous Monthly High
|49.9214
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.4455
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.2437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.5515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.0233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.301
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.6313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.2131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday as the market is paralyzed with uncertainty.
XRP/USD waits for a catalyst to escape the range
XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility.
XLM/USD vulnerable to sell-off before another attempt at $0.0700
Stellar (XLM) is the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $302 million. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours amid strong upside momentum.
IOT/USD bulls target $0.2300 amid strong recovery
IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.