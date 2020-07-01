Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD gets some hope after a 1.7% surge to $42

Cryptos |
  • LTC/USD is trading inside a daily downtrend below important EMAs
  • Litecoin is facing a lot of resistance towards $50.

Litecoin is currently under a lot of selling pressure, the small bullish breakout from Bitcoin is helping Litecoin but it’s certainly not enough. The daily downtrend is still here and bulls will need a lot of strength to reverse the trend. 

LTC/USD daily chart

LTCUSD

Even with this 1.7% move to $42, Litecoin still needs to crack $42.04, the high on June 30 and $42.23, the high on June 29. Buyers are also facing the 12-EMA resistance level established at $42.38 followed by the 26-EMA at $43.27. There is more resistance around $43.54 and $44 psychological level. 

Unfortunately, when it comes to support levels, Litecoin doesn’t have many besides the low of June 27 at $39.44 and $38 from April 16. 

LTC/USD technical levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.8718
Today Daily Change 0.6851
Today Daily Change % 1.66
Today daily open 41.1867
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 43.1688
Daily SMA50 44.211
Daily SMA100 43.6044
Daily SMA200 49.3554
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.0496
Previous Daily Low 40.7456
Previous Weekly High 44.6516
Previous Weekly Low 41.3218
Previous Monthly High 49.9214
Previous Monthly Low 39.4455
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.2437
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.5515
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.605
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.0233
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.301
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.909
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.6313
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.2131

 

 

