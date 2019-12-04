Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD heading for big bearish flag retest
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD price action is heading for a big retest of a breached flag structure.
There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen at $7500, in proximity to the lower of the noted flag.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to bear attack
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 1.60% the session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure via the daily.
ETH/USD is at risk of falling back down to the psychological $100 price mark.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bearish flag structure subject to a breakout
Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.25% the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD is consolidating following the harsh selling through the month of November.
Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout south.
