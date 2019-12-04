Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is heading for a big retest of a breached flag structure.

There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen at $7500, in proximity to the lower of the noted flag.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 1.60% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish pennant structure via the daily.

ETH/USD is at risk of falling back down to the psychological $100 price mark.

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.25% the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD is consolidating following the harsh selling through the month of November.

Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout south.